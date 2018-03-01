Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Posts double-double, four blocks in Wednesday's loss
Gasol registered 22 points (7-21 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 13 rebounds, four blocks, two assists, and one steal in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 110-102 loss to the Suns.
Gasol struggled with his shot, but he made up for it with a very well-rounded performance. While he is posting his worst field-goal percentage of his career, Gasol has 21 double-doubles on the year, which is more than he had in 2016-17 and 2017-18 combined (20).
