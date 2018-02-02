Play

Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Posts double-double in loss to Pistons

Gasol posted 19 points (6-21 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Thursday's 104-102 loss to the Pistons.

Gasol struggled from downtown as he attempted to draw Andre Drummond away from the basket, dragging his field goal percentage down to a paltry 29 percent on the night. He still led the team in scoring and rebounding, however, as the options around him continue to dwindle. Gasol could be in line for a huge workload down the stretch if and when Tyreke Evans is dealt, but this could come at the expense of his efficiency.

