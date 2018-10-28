Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Posts team-high 19 points in victory

Gasol recorded 19 points (8=16 FG. 3-6 3Pt), eight rebounds, three assists and three steals across 30 minutes in Saturday's 117-96 win over the Suns.

Gasol and Mike Conley were a powerful duo in the first half as they did quick work in putting this game out of reach. Gasol shot 50 percent from the floor and also drilled three of his six 3-point attempts. Gasol is often overlooked but is among the most consistent centers in the league when he's healthy.