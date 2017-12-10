Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Pours in 22 points Saturday
Gasol recorded 22 points (8-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and a blocked shot across 42 minutes in Saturday's 102-101 overtime loss to the Thunder.
Gasol once again wielded a big offensive presence for the Grizzlies, but Gasol had difficulty snagging the Thunder's errant shots, as most fell to Tyreke Evans in the backcourt. Gasol's fortunes often mimic the outcome for Memphis, but tonight was a bit of an aberration.The Grizzlies will often play in games with low Over/Under lines, but Gasol is currently the second-best scoring option on the team and still warrants ownership in seasonal leagues.
