Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Pours in 23 points Wednesday
Gasol tallied 23 points (9-18 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and one steal across 36 minutes in Wednesday's 105-101 loss to the Pacers.
Two games after posting a triple-double, Gasol flirted with another one yet again Wednesday night as he is truly the only weapon the team has on the roster right now. He will continue to be a consistent double-double machine for the Grizzlies, barring they don't trade him away or decide to experiment with the other talent they have on the roster.
