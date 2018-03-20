Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Practices Tuesday, hopes to play Wednesday
Gasol (illness) returned to practice Tuesday and hopes to be available for Wednesday's game against the 76ers, Michael Wallace of Grizzlies.com reports.
Gasol came down with an illness earlier this week, eventually having to sit out Monday's contest against the Nets because of it. However, he's since rejoined the team for practice and it appears as though he's trending towards being available for Wednesday's game against the 76ers. How he feels during morning shootaround and pregame warmups Wednesday will ultimately determine whether or not he'll be given the go ahead to play. Gasol's return would send Deyonta Davis back to the bench.
