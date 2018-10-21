Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Probable for Monday
Gasol (back) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Jazz.
Gasol has been dealing with some back soreness to start the regular season, however he hasn't missed any time. Barring any setbacks, it seems as though Gasol will play. More information on his status should come out Monday after the morning shootaround.
