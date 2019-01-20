Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Probable for Monday's tilt

Gasol (back) is considered probable for Monday's game against the Pelicans.

Gasol's back injury surfaced earlier this week but it doesn't seem like the injury will keep the big man sidelined any longer. With a probable designation, it's likely that the back issue is nearing the rearview mirror. An official word on Gasol's status should come prior to Monday's tip.

More News
Our Latest Stories