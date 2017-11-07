Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Probable for Tuesday
Gasol (knee) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Gasol has dealt with some knee soreness over the last week or so, but has played more than 30 minutes in each of his last three contests and is coming off a 15-point, 10-rebound double-double on Sunday, so it doesn't appear to be hampering his play. As long as he doesn't suffer any sort of setback during shootaround or pregame warmups, look for Gasol to take on his normal workload on Tuesday.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Will play Sunday vs. Lakers•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Questionable Sunday vs. Lakers•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Will play Saturday vs. Clips•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Questionable for Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Scores 22 points on 14 shots in Wednesday's loss•
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...