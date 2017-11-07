Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Probable for Tuesday

Gasol (knee) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Gasol has dealt with some knee soreness over the last week or so, but has played more than 30 minutes in each of his last three contests and is coming off a 15-point, 10-rebound double-double on Sunday, so it doesn't appear to be hampering his play. As long as he doesn't suffer any sort of setback during shootaround or pregame warmups, look for Gasol to take on his normal workload on Tuesday.