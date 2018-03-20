Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Probable for Wednesday

Gasol (illness) is officially listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the 76ers.

Gasol was able to go through a full practice Tuesday, so it doesn't come as much of a surprise that the Grizzlies expect to have him available. Look for confirmation on that following Wednesday's morning shootaround, but if all goes as planned, he should be in the starting lineup at center. With Gasol back, Deyonta Davis and Ivan Rabb are candidates to see a few less minutes in the frontcourt.