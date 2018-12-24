Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Puts up 17 points in win
Gasol registered 17 points (7-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists and a blocked shot across 32 minutes in Sunday's 107-99 win over the Lakers.
Gasol remains one of the more consistent centers in the league and proved to be effective once again against the red-hot Lakers. Gasol ranks second among all centers in an unusual category, as his 4.3 assists per game are only bested by Nikola Jokic. His 1.39 blocks per game are also good enough for 12th place among centers.
