Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Puts up full line vs. Knicks
Gasol finished with 25 points (11-19 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and one steal across 32 minutes Sunday in the Grizzlies' 96-84 win over the Knicks.
Gasol appeared to injure his hand in the first half of the contest but returned to the court coming out of the break and delivered an excellent stat line. The center's name remains connected to trade rumors as Thursday's deadline approaches, but any move elsewhere likely wouldn't result in a substantial downturn in his fantasy value, as he should be in line for a starting role no matter where he might wind up. Gasol is averaging 19.4 points (on 50 percent shooting from the floor), 7.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.4 triples in 33.8 minutes per game over his last five outings, an encouraging sign after his production had been down for much of January.
