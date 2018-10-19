Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Questionable due to back soreness
Gasol is questionable for Friday's game against the Hawks due to back soreness.
Gasol presumably picked up the injury during Wednesday's season opener against Indiana. If he ends up missing Friday's game, Jaren Jackson and Ivan Rabb are strong candidates to see extra run.
