Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Questionable for Friday

Gasol (illness) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Kings.

Gasol was held out of Wednesday's contest with an illness, but with an additional few days off for rest, there's hope that he could make his return Friday. His availability for morning shootaround will likely be a good indicator of his eventual status, so look for another update to be released after that session. In Gasol's place Wednesday, it was Deyonta Davis (24 minutes) who started, with Jarrell Martin (31 minutes) and Ivan Rabb (14 minutes) seeing added time off the bench. That said, Brandan Wright (illness) is also questionable and could return, which would cut into all those aforementioned players workloads.