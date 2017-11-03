Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Questionable for Saturday

Gasol (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Clippers.

Gasol has been listed as questionable prior to the Grizzlies' last two games, but ended up playing in both, logging 33 and 36 minutes, respectively. For that reason, it seems likely that Gasol will take the court, though it will certainly be a situation to monitor up until tip off. If Gasol is eventually held out, Brandan Wright would likely pick up the start in his place.