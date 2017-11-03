Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Questionable for Saturday
Gasol (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Clippers.
Gasol has been listed as questionable prior to the Grizzlies' last two games, but ended up playing in both, logging 33 and 36 minutes, respectively. For that reason, it seems likely that Gasol will take the court, though it will certainly be a situation to monitor up until tip off. If Gasol is eventually held out, Brandan Wright would likely pick up the start in his place.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Scores 22 points on 14 shots in Wednesday's loss•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Will play, start Wednesday vs. Magic•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Listed as questionable Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Will play Monday vs. Hornets•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Taking part in pregame warmups•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Added to injury report•
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...