Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Questionable Monday vs. Spurs

Gasol is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Spurs due to left ankle and right quad injuries.

Gasol was sidelined for Saturday's game against the Magic for planned rest, but it looks like the big man is also dealing with a pair of injuries. It's unclear how severe the ailments are at this point, but the Grizzlies should have an update on his status following shootaround Monday morning. With Deyonta Davis (ankle) also questionable, Memphis may once again have to utilize some smaller lineups if both are ruled out Monday.