Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Questionable Monday with illness

Gasol did not participate in shootaround due to an illness and is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Nets, Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official site reports.

It's unclear at this time how severe Gasol's illness is, but it must be something that came about very recently given that the big man was not listed on the injury report when it was first released Sunday afternoon. Expect Gasol to attempt to go through pre-game warmups Monday night before likely being a game-time call. If he is unable to play, both Deyonta Davis and Jarell Martin would likely take on additional minutes at center in Brooklyn.