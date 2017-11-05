Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Questionable Sunday vs. Lakers
Gasol (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lakers, Michael Wallace of Grizzlies.com reports.
Gasol had also been listed as questionable prior to the last three games, but ultimately played in each contest, so it seems likely he'll do so again on Sunday. Still, it will be a situation to monitor and he may wait to test out the ankle during pregame warmups before having a final decision made on his availability. If Gasol can't give it a go, Brandan Wright would likely take his spot in the top unit.
