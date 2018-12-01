Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Questionable Sunday
Gasol (knee) is questionable Sunday against the 76ers.
Gasol was a game-time call Friday and ended up seeing the court. He's emerged from the contest with some more knee soreness, however. If he misses Sunday's game, Jaren Jackson Jr. could start at center.
