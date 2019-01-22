Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Questionable vs. Hornets

Gasol is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Hornets due to back soreness.

This is the third straight game that Gasol has popped up on the injury report with back soreness, but after sitting out Saturday's game in Toronto, Gasol returned to play 35 minutes against the Pelicans. Look for the big man to be a game-time decision come Wednesday.

