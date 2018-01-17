Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Questionable Wednesday with illness

Gasol is questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Knicks due to an illness.

It's not clear exactly what's hampering Gasol, but it's apparently bothering him enough to make him a 50/50 shot for Wednesday's contest. More word on his status should emerge as the team continues to ramp up their activity leading up to tipoff. If he's ultimately unable to lace up, Brandan Wright and Deyonta Davis are strong candidates to fill in his minutes at center.