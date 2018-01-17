Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Questionable Wednesday with illness
Gasol is questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Knicks due to an illness.
It's not clear exactly what's hampering Gasol, but it's apparently bothering him enough to make him a 50/50 shot for Wednesday's contest. More word on his status should emerge as the team continues to ramp up their activity leading up to tipoff. If he's ultimately unable to lace up, Brandan Wright and Deyonta Davis are strong candidates to fill in his minutes at center.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Double-doubles in Friday's loss•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Double-doubles in narrow defeat•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Goes ice-cold in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Sees downturn in production in win•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Leads team with 27 points in road loss•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Frequent visitor to free-throw line•
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.