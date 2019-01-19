Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Questionable with sore back

Gasol is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against Toronto due to a sore back, Omari Sankofa of The Athletic reports.

The big man has been banged up with a variety of minor ailments of late, so it's not overly surprising to see his name pop up on the injury report. After he played 36 minutes in Friday's loss to Boston, Gasol's status is something to monitor closely as tip-off approaches. The Grizzlies will already be without backup center Joakim Noah (personal).