Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Records double-double in win

Gasol scored 17 points (7-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding 15 rebounds, four assists, a steal and a blocked shot in 35 minutes during Saturday's 117-115 win over the Clippers.

Both Gasol and DeAndre Jordan were rebounding machines in this matchup but Gasol was unquestionably the better player, as he was a dominating presence inside as well as on the perimeter where went 33 percent from beyond the arc. For the time being, Memphis' offense flows through Gasol and Tyreke Evans, and their fortunes will dictate how well the Grizzlies do moving forward. This game shouldn't have been this close, and it's clear Gasol needs more help to get the job done. He's a solid mid-tier center that should be owned in all formats.