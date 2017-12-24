Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Records double-double in win
Gasol scored 17 points (7-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding 15 rebounds, four assists, a steal and a blocked shot in 35 minutes during Saturday's 117-115 win over the Clippers.
Both Gasol and DeAndre Jordan were rebounding machines in this matchup but Gasol was unquestionably the better player, as he was a dominating presence inside as well as on the perimeter where went 33 percent from beyond the arc. For the time being, Memphis' offense flows through Gasol and Tyreke Evans, and their fortunes will dictate how well the Grizzlies do moving forward. This game shouldn't have been this close, and it's clear Gasol needs more help to get the job done. He's a solid mid-tier center that should be owned in all formats.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Will play Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Doubtful Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Collects double-double Thursday•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Leads team in scoring with 21 points•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Struggles to find his shot•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Pours in 22 points Saturday•
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...