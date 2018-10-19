Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Remains game-time decision

Gasol's (back) status likely won't be revealed until just before game-time, Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official site reports.

The Grizzlies are in "wait and see mode" with Gasol, and he's set to receive more treatment prior to the start of the game. A final decision on the big man's availability figures to be made right before tipoff.

