Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Robust line in Sunday's loss
Gasol totaled 27 points (10-21 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-8 FT), eight rebounds, five blocks, four assists, and two steals in 40 minutes during Sunday's 103-98 loss to the Knicks.
Gasol finished with a season high in blocks while providing an extremely well-rounded stat line. Gasol has scored at least 20 points in three straight games and in six of the last 10 after failing to do so once through the first nine contests, which included two single-digit snoozers as well. Not only has Gasol turned things up a notch as a scorer lately, he is also averaging career highs in rebounds, steals, and made threes per game.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Drills game-winning free throws•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Third straight double-double•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Big double-double in win•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Double-doubles in Friday's win•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Scores season-high 29 points•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Double-doubles in win•
-
Week 6 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 6? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...