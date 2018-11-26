Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Robust line in Sunday's loss

Gasol totaled 27 points (10-21 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-8 FT), eight rebounds, five blocks, four assists, and two steals in 40 minutes during Sunday's 103-98 loss to the Knicks.

Gasol finished with a season high in blocks while providing an extremely well-rounded stat line. Gasol has scored at least 20 points in three straight games and in six of the last 10 after failing to do so once through the first nine contests, which included two single-digit snoozers as well. Not only has Gasol turned things up a notch as a scorer lately, he is also averaging career highs in rebounds, steals, and made threes per game.