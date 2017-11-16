Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Scored a season-high 35 points
Gasol scored 35 points (12-24 FG, 3-7 3 PT, 8-9 FT) to go along with 13 rebounds and five assists over 39 minutes in Wednesday's 116-113 loss to Indiana.
The Memphis center not only lit up the scoreboard, he controlled the boards with 13 rebounds. Gasol surpassed the 20 point mark for the first time in five games en route to a season-high 35 points. The 10-year veteran is off to an impressive offensive start, leading Memphis with an average of 18.9 points per game entering Wednesday. Gasol will look to build upon Wednesday's dominant showing when Memphis takes on Houston on Saturday.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Will play Tuesday vs. Trail Blazers•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Probable for Tuesday•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Will play Sunday vs. Lakers•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Questionable Sunday vs. Lakers•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Will play Saturday vs. Clips•
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...