Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Scored a season-high 35 points

Gasol scored 35 points (12-24 FG, 3-7 3 PT, 8-9 FT) to go along with 13 rebounds and five assists over 39 minutes in Wednesday's 116-113 loss to Indiana.

The Memphis center not only lit up the scoreboard, he controlled the boards with 13 rebounds. Gasol surpassed the 20 point mark for the first time in five games en route to a season-high 35 points. The 10-year veteran is off to an impressive offensive start, leading Memphis with an average of 18.9 points per game entering Wednesday. Gasol will look to build upon Wednesday's dominant showing when Memphis takes on Houston on Saturday.