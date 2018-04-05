Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Scoreless in 20 minutes during Wednesday's loss
Gasol finished with zero points (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds, and one steal in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 123-95 loss to the Pelicans.
Gasol finished with as many turnovers as assists, spending most of the blowout loss glued to the bench. With the Grizzlies focusing on the future and developing the youth, Gasol's role has been reduced dramatically of late, and that trend figures to continue during the final four-game stretch.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Plays just 20 minutes Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Will play Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Listed as questionable for Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Double-doubles in rare victory•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Scores 18 points in return•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Off injury report for Saturday•
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...