Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Scoreless in 20 minutes during Wednesday's loss

Gasol finished with zero points (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds, and one steal in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 123-95 loss to the Pelicans.

Gasol finished with as many turnovers as assists, spending most of the blowout loss glued to the bench. With the Grizzlies focusing on the future and developing the youth, Gasol's role has been reduced dramatically of late, and that trend figures to continue during the final four-game stretch.