Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Scores 18 points in return
Gasol totaled 18 points (6-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Saturday's 100-93 loss to the Lakers.
Gasol was back after sitting out the previous game due to rest. He saw his normal allotment of playing time, finishing with 18 points and two steals. The Grizzlies are clearly tanking and resting players without a moments notice. Gasol is still fine to own in all formats but just be prepared for another missed game or two.
