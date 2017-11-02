Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Scores 22 points on 14 shots in Wednesday's loss
Gasol registered 22 points (10-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds, and one block in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 101-99 loss to the Magic.
Gasol played through a sore ankle, and he has proven willing to compete in pain as long as it's somewhat manageable. The 32-year-old center is still in the prime of his career -- and with the margin for error so small in the Western Conference, fantasy owners can almost expect Gasol to give it a go more often than not in situations like this where he's facing a questionable status.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Will play, start Wednesday vs. Magic•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Listed as questionable Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Will play Monday vs. Hornets•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Taking part in pregame warmups•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Added to injury report•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Dominates again in Thursday's win•
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.