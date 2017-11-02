Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Scores 22 points on 14 shots in Wednesday's loss

Gasol registered 22 points (10-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds, and one block in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 101-99 loss to the Magic.

Gasol played through a sore ankle, and he has proven willing to compete in pain as long as it's somewhat manageable. The 32-year-old center is still in the prime of his career -- and with the margin for error so small in the Western Conference, fantasy owners can almost expect Gasol to give it a go more often than not in situations like this where he's facing a questionable status.