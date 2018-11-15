Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Scores season-high 29 points
Gasol amassed 29 points (10-18 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 3-5 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 116-113 win over the Bucks.
Gasol finished with a season high scoring total while matching his career high in made threes. He has seen at least 35 minutes in each of the last four games, including a season-high 41 minutes in last Saturday's overtime win against the 76ers. Gasol will look to build on this performance during Friday's matchup with the Kings.
