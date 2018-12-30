Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Season-high 10 dimes in loss

Gasol accumulated 15 points (6-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 assists, three rebounds, two steals, and one block in 37 minutes during Saturday's 112-103 loss to the Celtics.

Gasol finished with a season high assist total and contributed in every statistical category, though he did commit a season-worst six turnovers as well. The 33-year-old big man continues to do everything he can to carry his team offensively along with the help of point guard Mike Conley, and Gasol remains one of the top options at his position thanks to his versatility and consistency.