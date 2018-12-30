Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Season-high 10 dimes in loss
Gasol accumulated 15 points (6-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 assists, three rebounds, two steals, and one block in 37 minutes during Saturday's 112-103 loss to the Celtics.
Gasol finished with a season high assist total and contributed in every statistical category, though he did commit a season-worst six turnovers as well. The 33-year-old big man continues to do everything he can to carry his team offensively along with the help of point guard Mike Conley, and Gasol remains one of the top options at his position thanks to his versatility and consistency.
More News
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...