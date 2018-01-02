Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Sees downturn in production in win
Gasol totaled seven points (3-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds and four blocks across 24 minutes in Sunday's 114-96 win over the Kings.
A night after poured in 27 points against the Warriors, Gasol was much less active in what turned out to be a relatively comfortable win for the Grizzlies. It was his lowest scoring tally since he'd mustered six points back on Oct. 28 versus the Rockets, while his minutes were actually his fewest of the season. With the atypical clunker now behind him, Gasol will look to bounce back against the Clippers in a favorable matchup on Tuesday night.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Leads team with 27 points in road loss•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Frequent visitor to free-throw line•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Records double-double in win•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Will play Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Doubtful Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Collects double-double Thursday•
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.