Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Sees downturn in production in win

Gasol totaled seven points (3-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds and four blocks across 24 minutes in Sunday's 114-96 win over the Kings.

A night after poured in 27 points against the Warriors, Gasol was much less active in what turned out to be a relatively comfortable win for the Grizzlies. It was his lowest scoring tally since he'd mustered six points back on Oct. 28 versus the Rockets, while his minutes were actually his fewest of the season. With the atypical clunker now behind him, Gasol will look to bounce back against the Clippers in a favorable matchup on Tuesday night.