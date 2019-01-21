Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Set to play Monday

Gasol (back) is available Monday against the Pelicans, Peter Edmiston of the Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Gasol noted that he's not 100 percent, but he'll give it a go anyway after missing Saturday's game. Seeing as the big man may be limited Monday, he should probably be avoided in DFS. Through nine games this month, Gasol is averaging 11.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists.