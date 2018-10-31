Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Solid all-around line in win
Gasol supplied 19 points (7-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-7 FT), six assists, five rebounds and five steals across 36 minutes in the Grizzlies' 107-95 over the Wizards on Tuesday.
The veteran center turned in a vintage performance on both ends of the floor, complementing his 70.0 percent shooting with elite rim protection. Gasol has hit the ground running in the new season, seemingly buoyed by the return of fellow star Mike Conley, who's served to take some of the defensive attention from him. Factoring in Tuesday's contest, Gasol has double-digit point tallies in all six games thus far, with a pair of double-doubles included in that sample.
