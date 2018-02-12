Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Solid effort in Sunday's loss

Gasol posted 18 points (6-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 33 minutes in Sunday's 110-92 loss to the Thunder.

Gasol's scoring total led the Grizzlies on a night when they generated a mediocre 39.0 percent success rate from the field. The veteran big man continues to shoulder a heavy offensive load on a team largely devoid of consistent scorers, although Tyreke Evans' return after sitting out several games prior to the trade deadline should give him a significant helping hand. Conversely, the guard's reentry into the starting five could also cause Gasol's overall production to take a bit of a hit, but he still projects as a rock-solid source of scoring, rebounding and blocks for balance of the campaign.