Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Solid in Conley's absence

Gasol posted 15 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one steal across 26 minutes in the Grizzlies' 110-93 loss to the Warriors on Monday.

Gasol generated a solid line overall, but he didn't see a spike in production in the absence of Mike Conley (hamstring). The veteran big man did find his way to his third straight double-digit scoring effort on the strength of a second consecutive impressive shooting performance. Gasol has generally had a rough month on that front thus far, as he's only eclipsed the 50 percent mark on three occasions and shot under 40 percent in five other December contests. His rebounding has also seen a dip since the calendar flipped to the current month, as he's averaging 6.1 boards, compared to the 10.3 he put up in November.