Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Starting vs. Cavs
Gasol (foot) is starting at center for Saturday's game against the Cavaliers.
Gasol apparently tweaked his left foot during Friday's loss to the Spurs, but he's good to go for Saturday's tilt after getting through pregame warmups with no issues. He'll look to bounce back from a 6-of-16 shooting performance in Friday's contest as the Grizzlies look to end a 10-game losing streak.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Listed as questionable vs. Cavs•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Benched in fourth quarter Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Scored a season-high 35 points•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Will play Tuesday vs. Trail Blazers•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Probable for Tuesday•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Will play Sunday vs. Lakers•
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...