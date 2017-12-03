Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Starting vs. Cavs

Gasol (foot) is starting at center for Saturday's game against the Cavaliers.

Gasol apparently tweaked his left foot during Friday's loss to the Spurs, but he's good to go for Saturday's tilt after getting through pregame warmups with no issues. He'll look to bounce back from a 6-of-16 shooting performance in Friday's contest as the Grizzlies look to end a 10-game losing streak.