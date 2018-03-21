Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Starting Wednesday vs. Philly

Gasol (illness) will start at center for Wednesday's contest against the 76ers, Eric Hasseltine of the Grizzlies Radio Network reports.

As expected, Gasol will re-join the starting five after being cleared to play Wednesday following Monday's absence. Gasol has averaged 17.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.3 blocks across 33.3 minutes over his past three outings.