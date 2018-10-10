Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Starting Wednesday
Gasol will return to the starting five for Wednesday's exhibition against the Magic.
Gasol got the night off for rest Saturday, but as expected, will rejoin the lineup just a few days later. With Gasol returning to the top unit, JaMychal Green should shift back over to power forward after operating as a small-ball center Saturday.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Likely resting Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Struggles shooting•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Will remain out for season finale•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Out for rest Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Off injury report Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Out for rest Friday vs. Sacramento•
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
NBA: Best 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.