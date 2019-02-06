Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Status unclear for Thursday
Gasol is not on the Grizzlies' injury report ahead of Thursday's game against the Thunder, according to David Cobb of the Commercial Appeal. But Hornets reporter Rick Bonnell reports that Gasol anticipates ending up in Charlotte.
On Tuesday night, it appeared Gasol was on the verge of being dealt to the Hornets, but talks have apparently slowed down, to some degree, leaving the veteran in limbo less than 24 hours before the deadline. At this point, a trade still seems like the overwhelmingly likely scenario, but more information should be available after shootaround in the morning.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Will be held out Tuesday•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Puts up full line vs. Knicks•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Triple-doubles in loss Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Will play Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Questionable vs. Hornets•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Strong line in loss•
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...