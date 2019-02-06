Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Status unclear for Thursday

Gasol is not on the Grizzlies' injury report ahead of Thursday's game against the Thunder, according to David Cobb of the Commercial Appeal. But Hornets reporter Rick Bonnell reports that Gasol anticipates ending up in Charlotte.

On Tuesday night, it appeared Gasol was on the verge of being dealt to the Hornets, but talks have apparently slowed down, to some degree, leaving the veteran in limbo less than 24 hours before the deadline. At this point, a trade still seems like the overwhelmingly likely scenario, but more information should be available after shootaround in the morning.