Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Strong line in loss
Gasol finished with 22 points (9-19 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and a steal across 34 minutes Monday against the Pelicans.
Gasol bounced back from missing Saturday's game against Toronto to put up a strong line, reaching double-digits for just the second time since the new year. Gasol's really struggled with his shot recently, scoring in single-figures in four of his past nine games and making just 39.5 percent of his shots during that span. The veteran center's on a downward trajectory, and will need to bump up his production if the Grizzlies want to make the playoffs.
