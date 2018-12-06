Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Struggles in Wednesday's win
Gasol managed four points (1-13 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, and one block in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 96-86 win over the Clippers.
Gasol has made just five-of-27 field-goal attempts over the last two games, and this was the fifth time this season the big man failed to sink a three-pointer. Gasol has still taken his trey to another level this year, both in terms of per-game production and accuracy, and he is also contributing career-high averages in boards and steals. Moreover, even despite his recent shooting struggles, Gasol isn't far below his career average in field-goal percentage, and thus far he's having a terrific campaign overall.
