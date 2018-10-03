Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Struggles shooting

Gasol posted two points (1-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 22 minutes during Tuesday's 131-115 preseason loss to the Rockets.

Gasol struggled during the exhibition opener. He was unable to find his shot and committed four turnovers to his four assists. He'll look to pick things up when the Grizzlies play the Hawks on Friday.