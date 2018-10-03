Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Struggles shooting
Gasol posted two points (1-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 22 minutes during Tuesday's 131-115 preseason loss to the Rockets.
Gasol struggled during the exhibition opener. He was unable to find his shot and committed four turnovers to his four assists. He'll look to pick things up when the Grizzlies play the Hawks on Friday.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Will remain out for season finale•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Out for rest Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Off injury report Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Out for rest Friday vs. Sacramento•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Scoreless in 20 minutes during Wednesday's loss•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Plays just 20 minutes Sunday•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.