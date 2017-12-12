Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Struggles to find his shot
Gasol finished with 19 points (5-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-10 FT), six rebounds and two assists in 34 minutes during Monday's 107-82 loss to the Heat.
Gasol led his team in scoring but was underwhelming in the heavy defeat. He has been decent for owners so far this season, but has been trending down over the last few weeks. He is still scoring the ball, but his rebounds and blocks have fallen away. This could have something to do with Mike Conley (Achilles) being out of the lineup for an extended period, and also the return of JaMychal Green. He will look to bounce back Wednesday, when his team visits Washington.
