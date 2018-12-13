Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Swats six blocks in Wednesday's win

Gasol contributed nine points (4-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt), seven rebounds, six blocks, five assists, and one steal in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 92-83 win over the Trail Blazers.

Gasol struggled with his shot offensively but also prohibited the opponent from faring any better, finishing with a season high block total. The former Defensive Player of the Year is making a strong case that he deserves to be in the conversation once again, and this performance serves as strong evidence. Meanwhile, Gasol has been extremely solid on offense as well even despite the fact that he has combined to score just 16 points in the last two tilts.