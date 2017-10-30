Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Taking part in pregame warmups
Gasol (ankl) is warming up with the intention of playing in Monday's matchup with the Hornets, but remains a game-time decision, Ronald Tillery of the Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
Gasol surprisingly popped up on the injury report earlier Monday with an ankle injury, though the fact that he's going through his typical pregame routine bodes well for his chances of ultimately taking the court. His status will continue to be monitored up until tip off, so stay tuned for a final word on his availability.
