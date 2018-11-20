Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Third straight double-double
Gasol totaled 17 points (6-16 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 15 rebounds, four assists, four blocks, and one steal in 37 minutes during Monday's 98-88 victory over the Mavericks.
Gasol is rolling right now, recording his eighth double-double of the season. The Grizzlies have been one of the more surprising teams in the league and much of that is due to the efforts of the veteran. If you had to find a weakness in his fantasy game it would have to be his efficiency from the field. He currently sits at 46 percent for the season which is certainly not the worst number in the world. Given the perimeter aspect to his game, he is never going to be a 55 percent player.
