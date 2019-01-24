Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Triple-doubles in loss Wednesday

Gasol finished with 22 points (8-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 17 rebound,s 10 assists, and three steals in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 118-107 loss to the Hornets.

Gasol recorded his first triple-double of the season Wednesday, albeit in a losing effort. The 17 boards were a season-high and despite coming in under an injury cloud, he was clearly the best player for the Grizzlies. The rumors continue to swirl surrounding the futures of both Gasol and Mike Conley but until we hear anything specific, he should be just fine from a fantasy perspective.