Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Triple-doubles in loss Wednesday
Gasol finished with 22 points (8-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 17 rebound,s 10 assists, and three steals in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 118-107 loss to the Hornets.
Gasol recorded his first triple-double of the season Wednesday, albeit in a losing effort. The 17 boards were a season-high and despite coming in under an injury cloud, he was clearly the best player for the Grizzlies. The rumors continue to swirl surrounding the futures of both Gasol and Mike Conley but until we hear anything specific, he should be just fine from a fantasy perspective.
More News
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...