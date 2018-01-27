Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Triple-doubles in loss
Gasol finished with 13 points (5-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, 10 assists and five blocks in 37 minutes during Friday's 109-100 loss to the Clippers.
Gasol struggled from the field but tied his season-high with five blocks and added 12 rebounds and 10 assists to record his first triple-double of the season. The Grizzlies are falling fast and a slew of injuries has meant that they are in a position they are not accustomed to. They are looking to the future and some trades could be on the way as they attempt to rebuild. Gasol continues to be the one constant in their lineup and should maintain his same value no matter the situation.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Will play Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Expected to play Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Questionable for Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Out Wednesday vs. Knicks•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Questionable Wednesday with illness•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Double-doubles in Friday's loss•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...