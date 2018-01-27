Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Triple-doubles in loss

Gasol finished with 13 points (5-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, 10 assists and five blocks in 37 minutes during Friday's 109-100 loss to the Clippers.

Gasol struggled from the field but tied his season-high with five blocks and added 12 rebounds and 10 assists to record his first triple-double of the season. The Grizzlies are falling fast and a slew of injuries has meant that they are in a position they are not accustomed to. They are looking to the future and some trades could be on the way as they attempt to rebuild. Gasol continues to be the one constant in their lineup and should maintain his same value no matter the situation.