Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Undergoing further evaluation

Gasol will undergo further testing after banging his elbow early in Monday's game against Houston, Omari Sankofa II of The Athletic reports.

Gasol reportedly lost some feeling in his hand following the incident, so his status will be worth watching heading into Wednesday's matchup with Milwaukee. The 7-1 center was held to five points (2-5 FG, 1-4 FT) but managed to rack up seven rebounds along with four assists and a block over 25 minutes in a 112-94 loss.