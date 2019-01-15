Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Undergoing further evaluation
Gasol will undergo further testing after banging his elbow early in Monday's game against Houston, Omari Sankofa II of The Athletic reports.
Gasol reportedly lost some feeling in his hand following the incident, so his status will be worth watching heading into Wednesday's matchup with Milwaukee. The 7-1 center was held to five points (2-5 FG, 1-4 FT) but managed to rack up seven rebounds along with four assists and a block over 25 minutes in a 112-94 loss.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Pedestrian showing versus Davis•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Cleared to play Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Expected to play Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Questionable with sore hamstring•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Double-double in loss to Rockets•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Season-high 10 dimes in loss•
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.